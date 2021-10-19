Citroen introduces updates for Relay van

Citroen Relay

Citroen has updated its Relay large van range, introducing more efficient powertrains as well as an improved level of standard equipment.

The largest model in Citroen’s Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) line-up can now be specified with one of two new Euro 6.3-compliant diesel engines. Both are 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged units, with one offering 118bhp, while the more powerful version brings 138bhp. Both, however, offer CO2 emissions reductions of up to 9g/km when compared to the outgoing Euro 6.2 units they replace.

The Relay is the largest van offered by Citroen

Additional equipment is now included on the Relay, too. Cruise control is now fitted as standard to ‘X’ specification vans, while a 12-volt socket has been added to the load area of ‘X’, ‘Enterprise’ and ‘Driver’ panel van variants. Inside, a USB charging port has been included on the dashboard of ‘Enterprise’ and ‘Driver’ versions, which both gain a tablet holder for on-the-go working.

The Relay can be specified as a panel van, crew van or window van and has the option of four lengths and three heights.

The e-Relay Electric is suited to inner-city van drivers

There’s also the new e-Relay Electric to choose from, which can be fitted with one of two battery pack sizes – either 37kWh or 70kWh. The latter offers the best range – up to 139 miles from a charge – while both can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in an hour when connected to a 50kW rapid charger.