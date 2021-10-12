UK pricing and specification revealed for new DS 4

DS 4

The new DS 4 hatchback will cost from £25,350, with deliveries due to begin later this year.

There will be three versions available, called DS 4, Performance Line and Cross. Each has trim levels within it and will have the full range of plug-in hybrid, petrol and diesel engines.

The hatchback has been given a distinctive new look, with the highlight being the front end and its slim LED headlights, vertical daytime running lights and prominent grille. It also has sleek flush door handles and narrow rear lights.

Eco-conscious buyers can opt for the plug-in hybrid powertrain, which registers CO2 emissions as low as 34g/km. Three petrol and a single diesel are also available, with each powertrain coming with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The basic models are called DS 4 and are aimed at families looking for a stylish urban hatchback. There are three trims on this model, with entry-level Bastille+ cars getting 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome trim pieces, LED lights front and rear and a 10-inch infotainment display.

Step up to Trocadero and you get 19-inch alloy wheels, upgraded infotainment and improved cloth fabric upholstery. Meanwhile, Rivoli brings a different 19-inch wheel design, black leather trim and enhanced safety assistance systems.

(DS Automobiles)

There are two trims available on the Performance Line versions, each designed to look a bit more sporty than the regular model. The basic model gets 19-inch alloy wheels, Alcantara upholstery, and front and rear parking sensors with a reversing camera. Plus versions get advanced safety kit and the upgraded infotainment system.

Finally the Cross versions get SUV-inspired styling cues, such as skid plates, roof rails and black bumpers. There’s also an optional traction assist system for driving off-road.

Two trims are offered on the Cross: Trocadero and Rivoli. Both get 19-inch wheels but have cloth and leather upholstery respectively.