MG introduces revised ZS EV with new look and longer range

MG ZS EV

MG has updated its ZS EV, increasing the electric car’s range while refreshing its exterior design.

The brand’s best-selling electric model gains a new 72kWh battery pack enabling a range of up to 273 miles, compared with 163 miles offered by the previous model. MG has also stated at a smaller 51kWh battery option with a 198-mile range will join the line-up next year.

Capable of charging at speeds of up to 76kW, the MG ZS can be charged to 100 per cent in as little as 42 minutes on a rapid charger, or 10 and a half hours via a conventional 7kW home charger.

The interior features a large central touchscreen

The exterior of the MG ZS features a new front-end design incorporating a stamped-effect from grille which has been designed to aid with aerodynamics. The LED headlights are redesigned too, while the rear bumper has been reshaped as well. New alloy wheels are also available, a new side-opening charging port has been fitted too.

Inside, there’s a 10.1-inch tablet-style infotainment system that features new graphics and improved functionality. Aspects such as climate control and charging functions can also be accessed through MG’s iSMART smartphone app.

The New MG ZS EV has been revealed. Our top selling #EV gets up to 273-mile range and a fresh new look. Like more? Get more on https://t.co/otJznhFOzq #MGCars #MGZSEV #ElectricCars pic.twitter.com/mlPzpw4RtI — MG Motor UK (@MGmotor) October 7, 2021

The ZS also benefits from a new instrument cluster, while top-end Trophy models will also receive wireless smartphone charging.