Triumph’s Tiger Sport 660 brings performance and accessibility

Triumph Sport 660

Triumph has introduced a new middleweight adventure sports bike – the Tiger Sport 660.

Incorporating a comfortable, upright riding position, the Tiger Sport uses a 660cc triple engine which can be made A2 licence-compliant with an accessory-fit conversion kit.

Two rider modes change the bike’s settings

With a low 835mm seat height, the Tiger Sport is accessible and easy to get on to, while a 17-litre fuel tank gives the motorcycle a decent touring range. Integrated pannier mounts ensure that the bike’s storage can be expanded when needed easily, too.

A height-adjustable screen allows for single-hand adjustment when on the move as well. Two riding modes – Road and Rain – tailor the bike’s responses depending on the rider’s requirements, while full LED lighting and self-cancelling indicators ensure that the bike can be easily seen no matter the conditions. The Tiger Sport also benefits from switchable traction control and ABS, too.

INTRODUCING THE NEW TIGER SPORT 660 The new first choice, with class-leading triple power, specification and technology, plus the lowest cost of ownership in the category. Discover more: https://t.co/RdjkuPzu0l#ForTheRide #OfficialTriumph #TigerSport660 pic.twitter.com/8JB1Z1CNyA — Triumph Motorcycles (@UKTriumph) October 5, 2021

A large TFT screen relays key information back to the rider, too, while an optional My Triumph connectivity system adds navigation and phone controls. The Tiger Sport is also accompanied by a range of over 40 dedicated accessories, with additional touring luggage and extra protection are just two features that can be added to the motorcycle.