Phantom name returns with special edition Suzuki GSX-R1000R

Suzuki Phantom

Suzuki has revived its Phantom name with a new special edition of its GSX-R1000R.

Inspired by the GSX-R1000 K6 Phantom from 2006, the GSX-R1000R Phantom receives a Yoshimura exhaust incorporating an R11 silencer and heatshield finished in ‘black metal magic’ with a carbon cap.

It also gets a variety of accessories, including track-focussed brake and clutch lever guards, a tank pad and fuel cap trim.

A red tank cover stands out against the colour scheme

Powered by an inline-four-cylinder engine with 199bhp that uses the same variable valve timing system as the MotoGP world championship-winning GSX-RR, the Phantom also features a variety of electronic assistant systems including a bi-directional quickshifter, lean angle-sensitive 10-mode traction control and three power modes. Large Brembo brakes provide plenty of stopping power, too.

A digital LCD display sits in front of the rider and relays key information back to the rider.