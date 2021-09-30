The Militem Ferox-T is ‘the maximum evolution of the pick-up truck’

A new extreme pick-up truck has been revealed, designed to be ‘the maximum evolution of the pick-up as we know it’ while providing SUV luxury.

Called Militem Ferox-T, it’s based on the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, which gives it excellent off-road capability.

The exterior has been given a makeover through carbon-fibre wide-body wheel arches, a honeycomb black grille and 20-inch alloy wheels with chunky all-terrain tyres.

(Militem)

It also comes with a roll bar that allows for fitment of LED headlights, while the load bed has a nautical material – this is said to be partly because the Ferox-T is ideal for pulling a small boat thanks to its 3.5-tonne towing capability.

Inside, the cabin has been handcrafted with Italian leather upholstery with optional Alcantara inserts. Buyers can customise their cars with a variety of leather, fabric and technical fibres, too.

(Militem)

Under the bonnet is the same 3.6-litre V6 engine as found on the regular Gladiator Rubicon. It has been fine-tuned by Militem and produces 285bhp, fed to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Militem-made exhaust tips are also fitted, with a button on the centre console that can alter the note.

An Adventure pack is also available that adds scratch resistant paint to the bumpers and wheel arches, a snorkel, luggage rack and mud terrain tyres.