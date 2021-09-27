Electric vehicle enquiries surge amid fuel crisis

Electric car charging report

The UK’s fuel supply crisis has seen huge increases in the number of people looking to make the switch to an electric vehicle.

Data from car marketplace carwow has shown that searches increased by 56 per cent on Sunday (September 26) alone.

Searches for EVs on the site increased by 28 per cent on Friday, September 24 compared with the previous week, and 43 per cent on Saturday.

Sepi Arani, director of trade at carwow, said: “The fuel supply crisis and the scenes of panic at the pumps could prove to be the most influential switching event ever, with more people than ever considering switching to electric.

“The levels of demand for EVs through carwow this weekend have been completely unprecedented and are genuine proof that ​more people want to make the switch.

“After a weekend of queuing, frustration and hysteria, having the option to charge your vehicle from the comfort of your own home, or from a public charging point, seems like bliss for more and more people.”

Carwow has also revealed the new electric vehicle models that are available to purchase in the shortest amount of time, going against current concerns surrounding vehicle availability. These include the Tesla Model 3, Jaguar I-Pace and the Vauxhall Corsa-e.

Arani added: “What’s more, with second-hand car prices rocketing, there’s really never been a better time to sell your car and make the switch to electric – you’ll get a great price for your current vehicle, you’ll be more than ready for the NetZero changes that are inevitably coming, and you’ll never have to worry about a fuel shortage again.