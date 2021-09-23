Suzuki unveils new GSX-S1000GT

GSX-S1000GT

Suzuki has introduced a new sports tourer motorcycle – the GSX-S1000GT.

Essentially a touring version of its recently updated GSX-S1000, the GT brings additional touring features which enable it to cover big distances in great comfort.

The riding position is more upright, for one, while a screen and extra bodywork over the regular S-1000 help to deflect the wind. The seat is well-cushioned and accompanied by a more comfortable pillion section, while optional hard luggage is capable of carrying two full-face helmets.

Additional plastics help to reduce the impact of the wind

Also included is a five-mode traction control system that can adapt the bike’s settings depending on the conditions and whether the rider is alone or travelling with a passenger. The GT also includes a cruise control system, which allows riders to set their desired speed and let go of the throttle.

A 6.5-inch TFT display showcases all key information such as speed and fuel levels, while the rider’s smartphone can be paired up to the system via Suzuki’s mySPIN app.

A large screen gives access to a host of functions

The bike’s design incorporates a pair of horizontally arranged LED headlights, a new mirror design and side-mounted indicators. It’s also available in one of three colours – Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Reflective Blue and Glass Sparkle Black.

The GT gets KYB suspension and Brembo brakes alongside 43mm upside-down manually adjustable forks. Cast aluminium six-spoke wheels are included as well as Dunlop Roadsport 2 tyres.