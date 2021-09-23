Couple ‘strengthening their relationship’ manage to flip their car

MotorsPublished:

The amorous couple disengaged the handbrake by mistake.

Flipped Toyota Yaris
Flipped Toyota Yaris

Police working the night shift must see some curious sights, but officers in Derbyshire have shared images of a particularly amusing incident that happened last night.

It’s not often that reporting to the scene of a car on its side will have a hilarious outcome, but these officers were likely relieved to hear the rather embarrassing sequence of events that lead to this incident.

According to a tweet shared by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, a couple had been ‘strengthening their relationship’ at an undisclosed rural location.

During the act, they managed to disengage the handbrake, which sent their Toyota Yaris rolling down a hill before flipping on its side.

Images show the stricken supermini sitting helplessly on its driver’s door in the middle of a single track road.

Fortunately, police report there were no injuries, though the couple involved likely felt a little sheepish making that 999 call…

Motors

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News