Couple ‘strengthening their relationship’ manage to flip their car

Flipped Toyota Yaris

Police working the night shift must see some curious sights, but officers in Derbyshire have shared images of a particularly amusing incident that happened last night.

It’s not often that reporting to the scene of a car on its side will have a hilarious outcome, but these officers were likely relieved to hear the rather embarrassing sequence of events that lead to this incident.

At an undisclosed location in Derbyshire the couple occupying this Yaris had parked up and were strengthening their relationship. Whilst doing so the handbrake has become disengaged and it rolled down a hill before flipping on its side. No injuries. #DriveToArrive pic.twitter.com/uMBQFXuMLH — Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) September 23, 2021

According to a tweet shared by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, a couple had been ‘strengthening their relationship’ at an undisclosed rural location.

During the act, they managed to disengage the handbrake, which sent their Toyota Yaris rolling down a hill before flipping on its side.

Images show the stricken supermini sitting helplessly on its driver’s door in the middle of a single track road.