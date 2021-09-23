Couple ‘strengthening their relationship’ manage to flip their car

Police working the night shift must see some curious sights, but officers in Derbyshire have shared images of a particularly amusing incident that happened last night.
It’s not often that reporting to the scene of a car on its side will have a hilarious outcome, but these officers were likely relieved to hear the rather embarrassing sequence of events that lead to this incident.
According to a tweet shared by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, a couple had been ‘strengthening their relationship’ at an undisclosed rural location.
During the act, they managed to disengage the handbrake, which sent their Toyota Yaris rolling down a hill before flipping on its side.
Images show the stricken supermini sitting helplessly on its driver’s door in the middle of a single track road.
Fortunately, police report there were no injuries, though the couple involved likely felt a little sheepish making that 999 call…