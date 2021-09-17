Fiat introduces soft-top 500X

Fiat 500X Dolcevita

Fiat has revealed the 500X Dolcevita – a soft-top version of the firm’s compact crossover.

Priced from £23,975 – with first deliveries expected later this year – the 500X Dolcevita incorporates a canvas soft top that can open in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 62mph.

The roof can be opened or closed in 15 seconds

The canvas is available in black, grey and red, too, while there are ten exterior body colours to choose from as well.

The 500X was updated earlier this year, bringing three distinct trim levels with different levels of equipment and features.

The Connect trim brings a seven-inch infotainment system with DAB radio and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as 17-inch alloys and blacked-out windows.

The roof gives driver and passengers a wind-in-your-hair experience

The Cross trim, meanwhile, has more of an off-road style appearance, with new seats finished with a camouflage-patterned centre section, while the exterior boasts 19-inch wheels. Automatic air conditioning and parking sensors are both included as standard, too.

Sport sits at the top of the 500X’s trims and brings black 19-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and black fabric sports seats. Automatic air conditioning and a matte titanium dashboard are included too.