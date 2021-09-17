Citroen e-C4 added to Onto electric car subscription service

Citroen e-C4

Citroen’s new electric e-C4 has been added to Onto’s all-inclusive car subscription service.

First launched in 2017, the subscription service provides only electric models. Since its launch in 2017, it has gained more than 3,000 members and has a wide line-up of electric models to choose from, including the Tesla Model 3 and the Audi e-tron.

Now, Citroen’s new EV has been added to the range. The partnership has provided 300 examples of the electric hatchback for users to access. Subscribers are able to change between electric models when they wish, while all maintenance and insurance are included as part of the monthly subscription. In addition, the service covers 1,000 miles per month and access to more than 11,000 electric charging points.

The e-C4 has a range of over 200 miles

All examples of the e-C4 provided to Onto will come in top-spec Shine Plus trim level, which includes features such as LED headlights, a reversing camera and wireless smartphone charging.

With a 50kWh battery and a 134bhp electric motor, the e-C4 can travel for up to 217 miles on a single charge, while the batteries can be taken to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes when using a 100kW charger.

Eurig Druce, managing director of Citroën UK, said: “We’re thrilled that Onto is adding 300 new ë-C4s to its fleet – subscribers to the company’s service will love the ë-C4’s striking design and cosseting ride as well as the strong level of equipment on our bestselling ‘Shine Plus’ trim level.