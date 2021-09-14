Triumph’s new Speed Triple 1200 RR arrives on the scene

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR

Triumph has expanded its popular Speed Triple range with the introduction of the 1200 RR.

Bringing a retro feel, the 1200 RR is based upon the Speed Triple 1200 RS which was released earlier in the year. The two share the same 178bhp 1160cc triple engine, but the RR takes a slightly more cafe racer-style approach to looks.

The most noticeable change between the two motorcycles is the fitment of a single round headlamp, which replaces the twin headlamps on the RS. This is joined by clip-on handlebars, while the footpegs have been moved backwards. Combined, they give a more forward-leaning riding position.

The RR incorporates Brembo brakes with 320mm discs, as well as lean-sensitive ABS. Adjustable Ohlins suspension is fitted as standard, too. They’re semi-active units, too, which means that they can be adjusted depending on the kind of riding you’re doing. Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tyres are fitted as well.

A brushed stainless steel exhaust silencer with black end cap completes the look, while buyers have the option of more than 30 genuine Triumph accessories to help tailor the bike to their specific needs.

A singular LED light is fitted to the front

All bikes get a full-colour five-inch TFT screen, while Triumph shift assist with up and down quickshifter comes as standard too.