Pope Francis uses specially converted Skoda Enyaq for Slovakian visit

Skoda Pope Visit

Pope Francis has been provided with two Skoda Enyaq iV electric cars for his visit to Slovakia this week.

The pair of electric SUVs have been specially adapted, with clear glass windows replacing the standard-fit tinted versions so that the Pontiff can be more easily seen, while chrome standard holders have been installed on the front wing of the passenger side in order to fly the Vatican flag.

The Enyaq iV is Skoda’s latest EV

The official logo of the papal visit has been applied to the exterior mirror housing, while an additional handle has been fitted to make exiting the car more comfortable.

The Pope is visiting Slovakia from 12-15 September at the invitation of President Zuzana Čaputová. He’ll be travelling to Košice before travelling to the pilgrimage site of Šaštín prior to returning to Rome at midday on Wednesday 14.

Skoda has also launched a dedicated website for the Pope’s visit, which will allow people from all over the world to send greetings to the Pontiff as he journeys through Slovakia. Through augmented reality, these greetings sent to the website will be displayed on a virtual 3D model of the Enyaq on the website.