Tesla Model S Plaid sets production EV record at the Nurburgring

Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S Plaid has set a new fastest lap time for a production electric car at the Nurburgring, according to a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The tweet shows the Plaid’s time around the infamous ‘Green Hell’, showing that it lapped the 12.8-mile circuit in 7 minutes 30.909 seconds.

Tesla Model S Plaid just set official world speed record for a production electric car at Nurburgring. Completely unmodified, directly from factory. pic.twitter.com/AaiFtfW5Ht — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2021

Averaging 103mph, this time eclipsed the previous quickest EV lap time – set by the Porsche Taycan Turbo in 2019 – by 12 seconds.

Musk said that the car was ‘completely unmodified’ though he added that another modified Plaid with ‘added aero surfaces, carbon brakes & track tires [sic]’ would also be used in an effort to cut the car’s lap time even further.

Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

The Plaid is a high-performance version of Tesla’s Model S – its largest saloon car. Equipped with three electric motors and capable of achieving the 0-60mph sprint in ‘under 2 secs’ according to Musk.