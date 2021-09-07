Hyundai’s Vision FK concept brings hydrogen power and 671bhp

Hyundai Vision FK

Hyundai has released a new concept – the Vision FK – which forms a part of the firm’s efforts to ‘popularise hydrogen’ by 2040.

Following on from its pledge to go all-electric in Europe by 2035, the South Korean manufacturer has issued plans to increase its use of hydrogen fuel cell technology in its cars. It has also said that it is attempting to create a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) that will cost the same as a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) by 2030.

Euisun Chung, chairman of the Hyundai Group, said: “Hyundai Motor Group’s vision is to apply hydrogen energy in all areas of life and industry such as our homes, work-places and factories. The goal is to make hydrogen readily used for everyone, everything, and everywhere.

“We want to offer practical solutions for the sustainable development of humanity and with these breakthroughs, we aim to help foster a worldwide Hydrogen Society by 2040.”

The Vision FK concept is part of this new commitment to hydrogen and provides an initial look at a new sports car set to hit the market. Hyundai claims that its hydrogen powertrain develops 671bhp, enabling a 0-60mph time of under four seconds yet with a range of 373 miles.

It combines fuel cell technology with a plug-in, battery-electric powertrain with power being sent to the rear wheels.