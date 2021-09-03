Team Fordzilla’s ‘Gaming Transit’ hits the road in the UK to bring accessible fun to young gamers

Ford Gaming Transit

A specially adapted Ford ‘Gaming Transit’ has arrived in the UK to bring accessible fun to young gamers across the UK.

Piloted by Team Fordzilla – Ford’s own esports team – the van will visit special educational needs schools and children’s hospices in Manchester, Essex and London this September. Through its partnership with Sega, Ford is also giving children the opportunity to play a world exclusive of the new Sonic Colours: Ultimate video game within the van itself.

The van incorporates three gaming ‘suites’

For children with limited mobility, the van also includes adaptive controllers that allow for external buttons, switches or joysticks to be connected. A wheelchair lift and folding ramp make entering and exiting the van easier, too.

Mandy Dean, director commercial vehicles Ford of Britain and Ireland said, “Gaming Transit has already been a massive success in Europe. It was so heartening to see how much fun it can bring to children and we’re looking forward to our leg of the tour, visiting hospices and schools across the UK, that are truly remarkable in their work with special educational needs children.”

A pop-up event space houses two racing rigs

The exterior design of the van features many touches from MS-RT, a company behind race-inspired versions of the Transit Custom and Connect vans. Inside, the van’s three gaming suites are separated by dividers, while a pop-up event space with two racing game rigs can be deployed outside of the vehicle too.

Caroline Taylor, head of income, marketing and communications, from Lancashire-based children’s hospice, Derian House, said “The arrival of Ford’s Gaming Transit to Derian House is going to create such a buzz amongst families. It’s a real opportunity to inject something fun and unique into their day. At Derian House, our aim is to make sure our children and young people make the very most of the time they have, and fun days like this help make precious memories to last a lifetime.”