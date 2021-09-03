Dacia reveals seven-seat family car called Jogger

Dacia Jogger - Embargo 03/09 0900

The Dacia Jogger has been revealed, increasing the budget-friendly firm’s line-up to four cars.

Although pricing is yet to be revealed, the family car will likely be the least expensive seven-seater on sale in the UK.

It has an intriguing design that’s somewhere between an estate, MPV and SUV. It’s long with a raised driving position and hugely impressive practicality that, on paper, looks to provide the best features of each of those body styles.

The Jogger will be launched with two engines, the first being a new 109bhp turbocharged petrol unit and the second being a 99bhp bi-fuel engine that can run on petrol and LPG.

(Dacia)

In 2023, it will become the first Dacia model to have a hybrid engine. A self-charging powertrain will include a 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and a 1.2kWh battery that will allow it to start on electric and drive in EV mode.

The firm reckons this system will allow for up to 80 per cent of city driving to be completed on electric, reducing fuel use by up to 40 per cent.

Dacia says the Jogger can seat seven adults in comfort, while the split folding seats have up to 60 configurations. With all seats in place, there’s 213 litres of storage space, 712 litres with the rear seats down, or 1,819 litres with only the front seats in place.

To give an idea of the space on offer, the third row of seats have their own armrests, while the second row has fold-down tables and cup holders on some trim levels.

(Dacia)

There will also be three multimedia and infotainment systems depending on specification. The entry-level trim uses a smartphone docking system that allows your phone to become the infotainment device through an app.

One step up sees the Media Display introduced, which adds an eight-inch touchscreen to the dashboard and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Finally, the top-spec version is called Media Nav and adds wireless CarPlay and Auto linking, in-car navigation and an upgraded audio system.

Despite its low-cost approach, the Jogger will have a range of driver assistance features, including emergency brake assist, blind spot warning and park assist.