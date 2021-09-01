Cupra’s UrbanRebel Concept gives a glimpse of firm’s future electric model

Cupra UrbanRebel

Cupra has given a brief look at its future plans for electric models with a striking new concept – the UrbanRebel.

Designed to give an idea of what the firm’s ‘urban electric vehicle’ – set to arrive in 2025 – will look like, the UrbanRacer ‘mixes pure electrification, sustainability and performance with the exciting aesthetics of the virtual world’ in a physical creation.

Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra, said: “The Cupra UrbanRebel Concept is a radical interpretation of the company’s urban electric car, due to be launched in 2025. This racing concept gives an idea of the design language of the future street-car and will inspire its creation.

A huge rear wing dominates the look of the car

“The urban electric car is a key strategic project not only for our company, but also for the Volkswagen Group, as our aim is to produce more than 500,000 urban electric cars per year in Martorell for different Group brands. The urban electric car will democratise and make accessible electromobility to the masses.”

Underpinned by Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric-ready platform, the UrbanRebel is essentially a racing version of the production electric car, though many of this concept’s dynamic styling touches will be carried through to the road-going model.

Design highlights include a ‘shark nose’ front end with a triangular signature embedded in the headlights, alongside a wraparound window graphic which, Cupra says, has been created to give the visual effect of a racing helmet.