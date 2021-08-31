Updated Ford Transit gets major technology overhaul

Ford Transit

Ford has revealed a host of technological upgrades that will be introduced to the Transit van from spring 2022.

The Blue Oval says the updates aim to ‘boost productivity and driver well-being’, with new driver assistance, connectivity features and standardising active safety technology.

New safety equipment will be added to Trend, Limited and Trail models, meaning that 60 per cent of Transits sold in Europe will get these upgrades, which include pre-collision assist, autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping assist.

(Ford)

In the cabin, drivers will also benefit from the latest Sync 4 infotainment system, which has a 12-inch touchscreen and can be updated remotely. The new system brings wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, optional sat nav that includes live updates for traffic, weather and parking, ability to connect two phones at a time, and advanced speech recognition.

Some trim levels have been given improved specification, with Trend models now getting the Quickclear heated windscreen, automatic lighting and rain-sensing wipers as standard. High-spec Limited versions also get a high-mounted rear-view camera and keyless start.

(Ford)

Reverse brake assist has been added, which is designed to avoid collisions that occur because of the limited rear visibility in a van. It can automatically apply the brakes if the driver is about to hit a static object or other road user.

An optional 360-degree camera is also available, which uses cameras to provide a bird’s-eye view of the van’s surroundings.