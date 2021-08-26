Netflix shares first look at new Michael Schumacher documentary

Motor Racing – Formula One World Championship – British Grand Prix – Qualifying Day – Silverstone

Netflix has revealed a first look at its new documentary on the life and career of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.

It’s the only documentary to be fully supported by the German’s family, and will include interviews with relatives, important figures in his motorsport career, and archive footage.

The clips show that ‘Schumacher’ will chart his progress from early karting races right through to winning at the pinnacle of motorsport.

However, it’s unlikely to offer any update on his condition. Schumacher has not been seen nor heard from since suffering a brain injury in a horrific skiing accident in 2013, with his family asking for privacy.

30 years ago today, Michael Schumacher competed in his very first Formula 1 race in Spa, Belgium, launching his legendary motorsport career. SCHUMACHER, from 15 September, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/0XsEdlxYSC — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 25, 2021

Schumacher’s wife Corinna was key to getting the project off the ground. Speaking when the film was announced, director Vanessa Nöcker said: “She herself wanted to make an authentic film, to show Michael as he is, with all his ups and downs, without any sugar coating.

“She was great and brave enough to let us do what we wanted, and so we respected and kept her boundaries. A very inspiring, warm woman who made a lasting impression on all of us.”

Netflix is finding success with motorsport-related content, having just announced that the fourth instalment of F1: Drive to Survive will be released next year.