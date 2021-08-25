New Mercedes Citan revealed as brand’s most compact van

Mercedes has revealed its new Citan, the brand’s smallest van that shares a platform with the Renault Kangoo.

Sitting below the Vito and Sprinter in the German firm’s van range, the Citan enters its second generation with a more modern design inside and out. Available as both a panel van and passenger ‘Tourer’ version, the model gets a more muscular design than its predecessor, as well as the brand’s familiar sharp LED lighting and grille design.

(Mercedes-Benz)

Launching in a single body style – measuring 4.5m long – it will be joined by shorter and longer wheelbase versions at a later date.

The Citan shares its engines with the Renault Kangoo, with a 1.5-litre turbodiesel available with outputs of 74bhp, 94bhp and 114bhp available alongside a turbocharged 1.3-litre petrol that can be had with outputs of 101bhp or 129bhp.

An electric eCitan model will also launch in the second half of 2022, which Mercedes says should offer an electric range of 177 miles, along with rapid charging capability that will see its battery charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes. It’s set to bring no practicality compromises, while also being available with a tow bar.