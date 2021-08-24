The Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition is a £123,900 super-SUV

Range Rover SVR Ultimate Edition

A new special edition version of the Range Rover Sport SVR has been introduced, bringing new paint options and a bespoke interior.

Designed by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations team, this ‘Ultimate’ version of the hot SUV has two new paint colours exclusive to the model. Called Maya Blue Gloss and Marl Grey Gloss, they have a highly reflective fine white glass flake in the solid base coat that ‘sparkles’.

The model has been given a makeover by the SV Bespoke team, including the black knurled Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate, and the white edging used on the fenders.

(Land Rover)

Inside, there are specially commissioned B-pillar badges, black anodised metal gearshift paddles, and Ultimate Edition illuminated treadplates.The firm recommends the Ebony and Cirrus interior combination, which adds lightweight Performance Seats upholstered in Windsor leather and contrasting Suedecloth.

Other features include a body-coloured carbon-fibre bonnet, 22-inch forged alloy wheels and black brake callipers, as well as a black contrasting roof and various other black parts.

Hannah Custance, design manager at SV Colour and Materials, said: “Our SV Bespoke design team is always pushing the boundaries to create stunning vehicle colours with enhanced individuality.

“This is the first SV Bespoke edition we’ve offered with beautifully textured and reflective glass flake paint finishes, which puts the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition at the forefront of our innovative approach to personalisation.”

The Range Rover SVR has a 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine making 567bhp and 700Nm of torque, which makes it capable of going from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 176mph.