UK pricing for new Genesis G70 and GV70 revealed

Genesis has revealed the G70 saloon and GV70 SUV will cost from £33,850 and £39,450 respectively.

Both models will be introduced to the UK later this year, bringing the firm’s UK range to four, joining the larger G80 and GV80.

The new models share similar design cues to their larger siblings, with the prominent grille and quad split headlight design making them stand out as Genesis models on the road.

The G70 is offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre petrol, both getting an eight-speed automatic gearbox and rear-wheel-drive.

Three trim levels are offered, with the Premium Line being the entry model and starting at £33,850, while stepping up to the Luxury Line costs from £38,510 and Sport Line from £40,030.

Those looking at the GV70 get the same diesel engine and automatic gearbox, but the petrol is a 2.5-litre unit and both have all-wheel-drive.

You get the same three trim levels, with prices starting from £39,450, £44,370 and £43,350 respectively.

The Genesis buying experience is fairly unique, because all buyers get access to a ‘personal assistant’ who helps them through the buying and ownership experience. There are no traditional dealerships either, with home delivery available on purchase and pick-up organised if servicing or repairs are required.

Dominique Boesch, managing director Genesis Motor Europe, said: “The G70 saloon and GV70 SUV are two luxury performance vehicles representing a decade’s worth of development that will significantly strengthen our offering for customers.

“Both making their debuts, the models offer a unique blend of luxury interior and eye-catching sporty exterior design, while also guaranteeing refined performance, advanced technology, best-in-class safety and an unmatched service offering which provides complete peace of mind.”

The Genesis G70 and GV70 will go on sale in the UK on September 1, with a G70 Shooting Brake following ‘shortly after’.