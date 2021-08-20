New Kia Soul Maxx replaces First Edition launch model

Kia Soul EV Maxx

Kia has replaced the First Edition trim level used to launch the Soul EV with a new Maxx specification.

Available to order now, it’s the only specification available on the electric crossover.

It retains the unique styling that has made it stand out in the market as a genuinely characterful alternative, though Maxx models get the new Kia logo inside and out.

(Kia)

Equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, black leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Two new paint options have also been introduced, with the single-tone Snow White Pearl offered as standard and a two-tone red body with black roof that costs £575 extra. Two other two-tone options remain available, which are Quartz Black with Red and Neptune Black with Black.

Other features include a 10-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system, adaptive cruise control and full LED headlights.

(Kia)

Like the First Edition, the Maxx gets a 64kWh battery pack, which promises a range of up to 280 miles between charges. This is paired with an electric motor making 201bhp and 395Nm of torque, while the battery is capable of taking up to a 100kW charge.