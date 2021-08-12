Updated Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace goes on sale from £32,135

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

The updated Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace has gone on sale, with the seven-seat SUV getting an updated appearance and improved equipment.

One of the key technical upgrades is the inclusion of the Travel Assist driver aid, which is essentially an advanced cruise control that can maintain speed with traffic and keep the car within its lane.

It also gets advanced LED Matrix headlights, which can adapt the beam to not blind other drivers as well as having different modes for the driving conditions, such as on the motorway or in poor weather.

(VW)

The TIguan Allspace is a seven-seater as standard, and offers up to 700 litres of boot space with the rearmost seats folded flat, or an impressive 1,755 litres with both rear rows stowed away.

Three trim levels are being offered and there’s a choice of petrol and diesel engines, manual and automatic transmissions, and all-wheel-drive depending on the trim level chosen.

Entry-level Life models start from £32,125 and include adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, three-zone climate control, parking sensors and an eight-inch infotainment system with built-in sat nav and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration.

(VW)

Elegance models start at £36,740 and get revised bumpers, a light strip in the front grille between the headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, and the upgraded LED Matrix headlights. Inside, it gets ‘Art Velous’ microfleece seat upholstery, while a panoramic roof makes the cabin feel more light and airy.

Finally the R-Line models get a sporty makeover, with a new body kit, 20-inch alloy wheels, sport seats and sport suspension, with prices starting at £36,710.