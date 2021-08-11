Renault Zoe gets new high-spec Riviera Limited Edition trim

Renault Zoe Riviera Limited Edition

The Renault Zoe is now available with a dash of extra exclusivity as a new special edition goes on sale.

The electric supermini is already appealing thanks to its smart looks and long battery range, but the new Riviera Limited Edition aims to add some extra attraction through a high-specification equipment list.

Riviera models build on the top-spec GT Line model, adding a Midnight Blue exterior paint job, new 16-inch alloy wheels and white body stripes, which are all features exclusive to this trim.

(Renault)

One more exclusive upgrade is hands-free parking, with the limited edition model also getting LED headlights, digital instrument cluster, 9.3-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and automatic air conditioning.

Safety and driver assistance features include parking sensors, a rear parking camera, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and cruise control.

The Riviera gets the typical Zoe powertrain, meaning a single electric motor system making 134bhp, while the 52kWh battery promises a range of up to 238 miles.

(Renault)

Other features that are included as standard from the GT Line specification include part recycled, part synthetic leather seat upholstery, keyless entry and go and a heated rear screen.

The Renault Zoe Riviera Limited Edition is on sale now and costs from £32,295 after the plug-in car grant – just 300 are coming to the UK.