The 2021 Goodwood Revival will celebrate 1951’s automotive scene

Hot Rod

Goodwood has announced that the 2021 Revival will feature a celebration of the 1951 automotive scene.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Festival of Britain and the foundation of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), two events that will be marked at the West Sussex car show.

The Festival of Britain took place on London’s South Bank and showcased British manufacturing and design just six years after the end of World War II.

It promoted various aspects of British life, such as science, technology and industrial design. Goodwood says the show proved popular as a ‘beacon for change’ and that it ‘reshaped British arts, crafts, designs and sports for a generation’.

(Goodwood)

At Gate 2 of Goodwood Motor Circuit during the Revival, the Festival will be celebrated through coloured ‘lollipops’ and geometric patterns on the buildings that nod to the colourful atmosphere from the show. An iconic Hans Tisdall Cockerel mural will also be recreated, and the area will be a hub of entertainment, with a helter skelter and Punch and Judy stage.

Goodwood will also revive the Festival of Britain Trophy, a race that first happened at the circuit in 1951 inspired by the events taking place on the South Bank. It will replace the Goodwood Trophy and will see cars from the 1930s and ‘40s compete side by side.

With 2021 also marking 70 years of the NHRA in America, Goodwood is hoping to host one of the largest gatherings of hot rods in Europe as it targets 70 vehicles.

Sixteen cars from the Rolling Bones Hot Rod Shop in New York are also attending, joining representatives from UK hot road groups.