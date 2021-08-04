BMW plug-in hybrid owners to gain rewards for driving into new eDrive Zones

BMW eDrive Zones

BMW is looking to reward drivers of its plug-in hybrid models for using electric-only power in certain areas through a new eDrive Zones scheme.

Dotted in major towns and cities across UK and Ireland, the zones will give drivers the opportunity to earn charging credits.

Drivers will earn two points per mile travelled with the engine switched off, when a plug-in hybrid is running in electric-only mode. Once owners have earned 3,200 points, they’ll be given a £10 voucher to put towards charging at one of BMW’s partner charging firms.

A number of UK cities are included in the scheme

These rewards can climb to £25 at 7,500 points and £50 at 14,500 points.

Users are also rewarded with 20 bonus points each time their vehicle is charged for a minimum of fifteen minutes. There’s also a monthly reward of 500 points to those who charge their vehicles twenty times a month for a minimum of 15 minutes each time.

When there’s the choice petrol or electric, pick both. The #BMW 330e Plug-In Hybrid. pic.twitter.com/uL2SbvaWXx — BMW UK (@BMW_UK) July 29, 2021

BMW first launched the geofencing technology in London and Birmingham back in 2020, but has now added a further six eDrive Zones to these two locations. They are Glasgow, Edinburgh, Belfast, Liverpool, Bath and Manchester.

The firm has also launched Zones in the Republic of Ireland, with both Dublin and Limerick added as designated cities.