Jeep updates Wrangler for 2021

Jeep has introduced a variety of tweaks to its go-anywhere Wrangler.

All Wrangler models will now come with a 2.0-litre petrol engine linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission. With CO2 emissions ranging between 243-251g/km, it brings a 10g/km saving over the previous generation cars when fitted to Sahara, Overland and 80th Anniversary models.

A range of enhanced safety features has also been fitted to the updated Wrangler, with highlights including adaptive cruise control, accident emergency braking and auto high beam.

The Wrangler retains its removable roof panels

Jeep has also bolstered the level of off-road assistance that you get from the Wrangler. Selec-Speed control – a type of off-road cruise control – is now fitted and helps a driver to maintain a constant speed when doing low-speed manoeuvres.

In addition, a selectable tyre fill alert can now be set via the touch screen. In instances when a driver needs to lower the pressure of air in their tyres – such as when driving across sand or rocks – the system will give an audible warning when the desired pressure has been reached.

Rubicon-specification cars also get a new ‘Off-Road+’ setting, designed specifically for high-range sand and low-range rock uses. When selected, it adjusts the anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, throttle, traction control and gearbox calibrations to ensure the best possible response on these challenging terrains.

New colours – including Hydro Blue, Snazzberry and Sarge Green – have been added to the Wrangler’s list of exterior shades, too.

In addition, the new Wrangler can be specified as an 80th Anniversary special-edition model, bringing neutral grey metallic paint, bezels for the headlights and fog lights and 18-inch two-tone wheels. Full LED headlights are also fitted alongside a range of 80th Anniversary badges and a commemorative plaque at the rear.