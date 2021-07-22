Dynamo Taxis confirms plans to continue building electric cab in the UK

Dynamo Taxi

An electric taxi company has announced that it will continue to produce vehicles in the UK as part of its next expansion phase.

Dynamo Motor Company has partnered with Nissan to produce conversions of its electric e-NV200 van, having delivered 170 of the ‘Dynamo Taxis’ since production started last year.

The firm says it plans to hire 275 people, bringing its total team up to 300 members in the UK with the eventual goal of building 10,000 taxis and commercial/privately owned vehicles per year in 2026.

(Dynamo Motor Company)

The company plans to raise £2 million through the Seedrs investment website, having already received £1.6m.

Through this investment, Dynamo will be able to increase production of its taxis at its Coventry factory, move into other sectors that require wheelchair accessible vehicles, and add a last-mile delivery van to its line-up.

Brendan O’Toole, founder of Dynamo Motor Company said: “We’re on a mission to change the way people move around the UK, especially in built-up areas like cities where pollution is a problem.

We're on a mission to change how you move around the city, with big plans to scale up. By 2026 we'll have 300 people in the company and three products in our all-electric line up (Black Cab, taxi and last mile delivery van). @ForbesEurope explains all.https://t.co/hGb31jkdqi pic.twitter.com/vXyVDIdEBw — Dynamo Motor Company (@DynamoMotor) July 22, 2021

“Our fundraiser will assist in our mission to further our commitment to UK jobs and working with suppliers to increase their growth and further introduce all-electric mobility solutions.”

To be classed as a black cab, Dynamo makes over 1,000 modifications to the Nissan e-NV200, including increasing the roof height, building wheelchair accessibility and making sure it can complete the 25-foot turning circle required for certification.