Peugeot reveals a range of updates for the 108 city car

Peugeot 108

Peugeot has updated the 108 city car with a raft of subtle changes, extra options and the removal of the three-door option.

It means that the 108 is now exclusively available as a five-door in three trims called Active, Allure and Collection.

Standard equipment includes a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, manual air conditioning and 15-inch alloy wheels, while upgrading to Allure adds keyless entry and go and a colour reversing camera.

(Peugeot)

Top-spec Collection models now get body-coloured handles to replace the old chrome examples, as well as 15-inch alloy wheels with orange centre caps.

The interior of these models now comes with orange trim and yellow stitching, as well as a new ‘interior ambience’, which is linked to the exterior paint job colour if choosing Smooth Green or Calvi Blue. All other paint jobs get the standard black cabin theme.

There are two new colour options available across all trims. Called Ural White and Galaxite Grey, they replace the existing white and grey options and join other choices such as Laser Red, Caldera Black and Calvi Blue.

Julie David, managing director of peugeot UK, said: “We are excited to be introducing the latest changes to our 108 range. With new colours and interior ambiances, the 108 remains a stylish city car.

“Now offered exclusively as a five-door variant, the 108 is suitable for drivers wanting to travel with friends and family.”