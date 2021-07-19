Mini John Cooper Works Anniversary Edition celebrates 60 years of collaboration

Mini JCW Anniversary Edition

Mini has launched a new version of its John Cooper Works hot hatch that celebrates 60 years of collaboration with the Cooper family.

The relationship was born when John Cooper – who would have been 98 today – built a series of Minis with better brakes and a power output boosted to 55bhp from 34bhp. Two years later the more powerful Cooper S came along and formed the foundation for a trio of Monte Carlo rally wins in the 1960s.

(Mini)

The Mini John Cooper Works Anniversary Edition is exclusively offered in the UK and is based on the regular three-door hot hatch version. Under the bonnet sits the same 228bhp, 2.0-litre engine that contributes to a 6.1-second 0-60mph time and top speed of 153mph.

Differentiating the Anniversary Edition from regular models is a Rebel Green paint job and contrasting white roof, door handles, mirror caps and bonnet stripes with a red accent line.

Other upgrades include 18-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows and the classic Cooper Company logo dotted around the vehicle, while the number 74 is painted on the bonnet and doors.

(Mini)

Inside, there’s a black theme while the dashboard has signatures from three generations of the Cooper family. Inside the driver’s door frame is a plaque with John Cooper’s signature and a handwritten “1 of 740” note.

Standard equipment includes an 8.8-inch display, Apple CarPlay, head-up display, wireless charging, automatic air conditioning and various safety assistance systems.