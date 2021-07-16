Hyundai’s Kona N to start from £35,395

Hyundai Kona N

Hyundai has released pricing and specifications for its new performance SUV – the Kona N.

Priced from £35,395, the Kona N is the first performance SUV to come from the firm’s N range of performance cars and brings a whole host of performance-related upgrades over the standard Kona.

It’s powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine linked to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Thanks to 276bhp and a dedicated Launch Control function, the Kona N will manage the 0-60mph sprint in 5.3 seconds. It also incorporates N Power Shift (NPS) which removes any reduction in torque when accelerating hard.

Another setting – called N Grin Shift – gives the most amount of engine and gearbox performance for a 20-second ‘boost’, activated by a button in the car. In addition, N Track Sense Shift (NTS) provides optimal gear shifts for when driving on track, selecting the right gear and shift timing.

The Kona N also benefits from electronically controlled suspension which allows the driver to tailor the car’s ride to certain situations, making it softer or firmer on the move.

An electronically-controlled limited-slip differential allows the wheels to turn at different speeds by applying different amounts of torque, therefore helping to reduce understeer when cornering quickly.

In terms of exterior design, the Kona N incorporates a variety of red accents, while the front end features additional cooling to help the engine. The front splitter has also been increased by 10mm to help with aerodynamics while the car’s ride height has also been dropped.

At the rear there’s a double-wing roof spoiler and a triangular third brake light – a hallmark of N models. There’s also a large diffuser to aid airflow, framed by two large exhaust outlets.