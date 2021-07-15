Seat announces pricing and specs for refreshed Ibiza and Arona

Both models have received a variety of tweaks and upgrades.

Seat has revealed its prices and specifications for both its Ibiza supermini and Arona crossover, which have both received an update.

Both models are now available with a series of new exterior colours as well as standard-fit eco-LED headlights and a series of updated alloy wheel designs. Each car also wears Seat’s latest badging that utilises a handwritten-style font and has already seen use on Leon and Ateca models.

The two cars feature broadly similar specifications, too, with entry-level SE variants boasting an 8.25-inch touchscreen, cruise control and air conditioning – among other features. Prices for this grade start from £16,945 for the Ibiza and £19,260 for the Arona.

Move up to SE Technology specification and you’ll find a 9.2-inch touchscreen included with satellite navigation and Seat Connect services. Prices for this trim start from £17,875 for the Ibiza and £20,540 for the Arona.

A sporty FR trim comes next, bringing with it full LED headlights, sport seats, a more dynamic-looking bodykit and dual-zone climate control. Opt for this specification and prices rise to £19,285 for the Ibiza and £22,570 for the Arona.

FR Sport adds larger 18-inch alloy wheels to both models, as well as microsuede upholstery and a digital cockpit. Ibiza models finished in this trim are accompanied by a £20,140 starting price, or £23,640 for the Arona.

With Xcellence trim, the two cars take a different approach. The Ibiza, for example, gains comfort suspension and rear parking sensors as well as keyless entry and start. A more upmarket ‘Lux’ variant adds a reversing camera and adaptive cruise control. Prices start from £19,500 for Xcellence trim and £20,350 for Lux cars.

Arona cars take a more rugged approach when specified in Xperience trim, adding chunkier SUV styling and adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring. An additional Lux pack then adds park assist and a reversing camera. Prices start from £23,290 for the former or £24,795 for the latter.

Both the Ibiza and Arona are only available with petrol engine – starting with a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit. It can be specified with either 94bhp or 108bhp. The Arona, however, is also available with a more powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 148bhp and a DSG automatic transmission.

Both cars are available to order now.

