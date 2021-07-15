Everrati reveals electric Ford GT40

Everrati GT40

Everrati – an Oxfordshire-based electric car conversion specialist – has revealed an electric continuation version of the iconic Ford GT40.

It’s being built through a collaboration with Superformance, a manufacturer of 1960s-era continuation component sports cars. The company already offers a range of high-performance continuation models built under licence from a variety of manufacturers including General Motors. Sold as a rolling chassis, a Superformance car can be created with either heritage or modern-day powertrains.

The cabin of the GT40 features deep bucket seats

However, this new announcement will see an electric-powered GT40 developed, with a prototype chassis already having been built and adapted to be powered by an electric powertrain instead of an internal combustion engine. It’s being created at Everrati’s UK development centre in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire.

Justin Lunny, founder and CEO, Everrati: “This is the perfect partnership. The sole focus of both Everrati and Superformance is iconic cars and Lance and his team are THE guys when it comes to authorised continuation chassis of some of the most legendary cars in history.

The Everrati GT40 is currently under development in Oxfordshire

“Marrying these chassis with our advanced EV powertrains and precision engineering will enhance performance while keeping the essence and soul of the original. We aim to create the best electric driver’s cars while, at the same time, future-proofing these true past masters.”

Everrati is ensuring that the location of the battery and motors in the car maintain the ideal weight distribution while also enhancing the ‘character and soul of the original’. Further details – including performance specifications – are expected to be announced soon.