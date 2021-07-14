New Mercedes-AMG SL interior shares design cues with halo AMG GT models

Mercedes-AMG SL

The interior of the new Mercedes-AMG SL has been showcased ahead of the full car’s reveal later in 2021.

It has received a technological overhaul and now shares a similar design to the GT and GT 4-Door Coupe models at the top of the AMG range.

There’s a ‘2+2’ seating layout replacing the two-seater layout traditionally used in the SL, and Mercedes claims that despite the improvements in luxury and technology, there’s also more space for occupants than before.

(Mercedes-AMG)

Between the drivers, the centre console swoops up into the dashboard with a prominent tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system. It’s a portrait-orientated, 11.9-inch unit, and can be electronically moved to be more or less upright depending on preference.

Behind the wheel sits a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, which has configurable menus and is said to be glare-free.

The latest-generation MBUX infotainment system has been inspired by the luxury S-Class model, but has been adapted by AMG for a more sporty vehicle, with performance and track modes available.

An optional head-up display is also being offered, with a 3D design and the ability to change its look in line with that of the instrument panel.

(Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes has adapted its typical ‘sculptural seat design’ to be more sports car-focused, which makes them look less bulky and incorporates the headrests into the backrest for a sportier look.

Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Daimler Group, said: “The SL is an icon of the brand with the three-pointed star: This roadster has stood for automotive fascination and desire for decades – a great opportunity and challenge for design, because every designer wants to create icons.