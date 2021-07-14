Kia Ceed range gets new look and updated interior for 2021

Kia Ceed

Kia has revealed an array of upgrades for its popular Ceed hatchback, including updated styling, improved interiors and new powertrains.

The updates, which also apply to the Sportswagon estate and ProCeed shooting brake variants, are designed to breathe new life into the line-up.

The front end has been given a completely new look and incorporates Kia’s new logo onto the nose. Each trim level has also been given slight changes to make them more distinct from each other.

(Kia)

A gloss black grille has been introduced with chrome touches on the edges, while the rear has smoothed body panels to emphasise the new logo.

All Ceed models get new headlights that incorporate full LED technology on GT Line S and GT trim levels, while there are now six alloy wheel designs that range from 16 to 18 inches in size, depending on specification.

The sporty GT models get red design accents on the exterior, redesigned bumpers, dual exhaust tips and 18-inch alloy wheels.

(Kia)

Four new interior upholstery finishes bring the total options to nine, while a new leather gear knob choice is available for automatic cars. GT-Line S models get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

A good variety of powertrains are on offer, including mild hybrid and regular petrol and diesel options, with manual and automatic transmission choices. Top-spec GT models use a 201bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine with drive modes that alter its response for more sporty and eco-focused driving.