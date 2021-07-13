Vauxhall reveals new Astra with electrified powertrain

Vauxhall Astra

Vauxhall has revealed the new Astra, which has a bold new look and a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time.

As well as this electrified option, the Astra will continue to be offered with petrol and diesel engines with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

The first thing you’ll notice is the striking new exterior design, which incorporates Vauxhall’s new ‘Vizor’ front end style. The Astra’s wide black grille is now in-keeping with other new models in the range such as the Mokka crossover.

(Vauxhall)

That grille section blends seamlessly into the LED headlights, while at the rear, LED technology is also used for the slim tail lights.

The hatchback is only 4mm longer than before but has a 13mm longer wheelbase, which means it can be more spacious and practical in the cabin.

Under the bonnet, the plug-in hybrid powertrain will have up to 222bhp, while the traditional engines will range from 109bhp to 128bhp.

As well as overhauling the exterior, the interior is all-new too, incorporating the same twin 10-inch displays that incorporate the digital dials and infotainment system that was previously seen on the Mokka.

(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall says it has been designed with a combination of screens and minimal physical buttons to reduce the number of sub-menus required, making its use more intuitive. It also comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There has been an impressive uptick in the number of driver assistance technologies to be included with the new Astra, with a series of cameras and radar sensors that allow for some semi-autonomous driving features.