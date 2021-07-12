BMW introduces range of new black editions to X5, X6 and X7 SUVs

BMW X5 and X6

BMW has expanded its SUV range with new black-themed editions that also bring improved specification.

The German firm’s SUV range is hugely popular with its buyers, with every eighth BMW sold last year being an X5, X6 or X7. These models accounted for about a quarter of a million sales.

To further their appeal, a series of new special editions based around the Frozen Black exterior paint job have been introduced.

(BMW)

On the X5 and X6 this is called Vermilion Edition, and pairs the black paint with red bars within the kidney grille at the front of the car. On the X6, this combination also works with the unique glowing grille option.

Other features on the Vermilion edition include 22-inch alloy wheels in a bespoke double-spoke design, laser headlights, sport exhaust system, extended gloss black exterior trim, red brake callipers and slightly different front and rear bumper designs.

Inside there’s full black leather trim with contrast red stitching, a piano black ‘edition’ logo on the cupholder and an Alcantara roof liner. There are various optional upgrades in line with the rest of the BMW range, such as a technology packs, a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system and a panoramic glass sunroof.

The power is in the detail. Introducing the #BMW X5 and #BMW X6 Black Vermilion Editions. Numbers are limited. Ready to make your move? BMW X5 Edition Black Vermilion: https://t.co/hyD3OiWu1pBMW X6 Edition Black Vermilion: https://t.co/RuVCKk34kh pic.twitter.com/ULtDKscWdC — BMW UK (@BMW_UK) July 12, 2021

As for the X7, the Frozen Black Edition gets almost identical equipment on the inside and outside but lacks the red grille bars and brake callipers, with the latter painted gloss black instead.