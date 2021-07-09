Orders open for Ford’s Mustang Mach-e GT

Fully electric performance SUV can go from 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds.

Ford’s Mustang Mach-e GT is now available to order priced from £67,225.

A more performance-focused version of Ford’s newest electric car, the Mustang Mach-e GT has more torque than any other production Ford model in Europe and is capable of going from 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds.

It’s powered by a 358kW dual-motor setup which is linked to an 88kWh battery capable of returning up to 192 miles from a single charge. The ability to charge at speeds of up to 150kW means that 60 miles of range can be added in as little as 10 minutes, while a 10 to 80 per cent top-up will take around 45 minutes.

First deliveries of the Ford Mustang Mach-e GT are expected early next year

A range of performance-based tweaks have been made to the Mach-e GT, including the fitment of powerful Brembo brakes and a recalibrated powertrain which sends more power to the rear wheels than the standard Mach-e.

A new ‘Untamed Plus’ drive mode continually adjusts the traction and stability to control to allow for a ‘more exciting driving experience’, too.

The Mach-e GT also benefits from 20-inch alloy wheels and exclusive Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange exterior colours. A unique bodykit further differentiates the GT from the regular Mach-e.

The Mustang Mach-e features a large central touchscreen

“Mustang Mach-E GT demonstrates the true potential for all-electric powertrains to dial up the fun-to-drive experience,” said Geert van Noyen, manager of vehicle dynamics at Ford of Europe. “This is a refined, premium specification five-seater SUV with the acceleration of a supercar and zero tailpipe emissions – a combination that was the stuff of dreams when I started my career as a car engineer 30 years ago.”

A bespoke tyre has also been developed with Pirelli which works together with the car’s additional power and torque to help ensure that the Mach-e GT corners as accurately as possible. They’re fitted to eight-inch wheels, which are one inch wider than those found on the standard Mach-e.

As mentioned, the Mach-e GT is available to order now and first deliveries are expected to begin later this year.

