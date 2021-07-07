Vauxhall Mokka earns four stars in latest safety ratings

Vauxhall Mokka

The Vauxhall Mokka has fallen short of full marks in the latest Euro NCAP safety ratings.

The latest round of testing, which looks at how cars perform in various collisions as well as what safety systems they offer, shows the Mokka did not excel in any area.

The crossover was described as being ‘firmly in four-star territory’. The second-generation model has now moved to a new Stellantis vehicle platform, which is also used by the Citroen C4.

Euro NCAP said the car ‘fails to break the five-star threshold in any area of assessment, including that of child occupant protection’. It was also noted for having no autonomous emergency braking for cyclist protection.

The Renault Kangoo MPV also earned a four-star rating, performing well in crash tests, but its side impact protection fell just short of the requirements for five stars. This model is not sold in the UK, but a van version is available here.

Euro NCAP’s secretary general, Michiel van Ratingen, said: “Two four-star cars but coming at it from different directions.

(Vauxhall)

“Stellantis seems to accept lower performance in general, and the new Mokka lacks some critical safety systems that have become increasingly commonplace by now. The latest edition clearly lacks the ambition of the previous Mokka that was a runner-up of 2012 Best in Class in the Small Family category.”