The new 316bhp Volkswagen Golf R Estate is the most powerful version yet

Volkswagen Golf R Estate

Volkswagen has revealed the new Golf R Estate, the most powerful version of its practical performance car to date.

The 2.0-litre petrol engine under the bonnet has been boosted to 316bhp and 420Nm of torque, up 20bhp and 20Nm on before, contributing to a top speed of 167mph with the limiter removed.

It retains its all-wheel-drive system and can accelerate from 0-60mph in 4.7 seconds.

Despite being based on a practical family car, Volkswagen has given its R model a series of upgrades so that it’s better able to make the most of the performance on offer. For example, its suspension sits 20mm lower to the ground than the regular model.

The new R also gets a retuned all-wheel-drive system. Not only can it shift power front to rear, but it can now also split power between the rear wheels, which Volkswagen says improves agility.

There are two new driving profiles for those who opt for the upgraded R Performance Package. ‘Special’ optimises the vehicle’s settings for track driving, while ‘Drift’ makes the car capable of executing controlled slides.

To make it more capable as a daily driver, the R has four driving modes as standard that optimise the car for varying degrees of relaxed or sporty driving.

Exterior styling touches give the R a sportier look, with R-specific aerodynamic upgrades throughout, including a new rear bumper with a gloss black rear diffuser and twin-exit exhaust.

The interior gets plenty of upgraded parts too, with a sports steering wheel, sports seats with an optional leather upgrade, and new touch-sensitive control buttons. It also gets the latest digital driver display and infotainment systems, too.