New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class goes on sale from £162,390

Mercedes’ luxury saloon is available in three trims.

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class limousine is available to order now from £162,390.

Three variations of the luxury saloon are available, with two high-specification trim levels and two trim-dependent engine choices.

Built with chauffeured driving in mind, the Maybach S-Class is 18cm longer than the regular model to deliver more legroom for rear passengers, while interior equipment and materials are upgraded.

The range starts with the Maybach S 580 4Matic, which uses a 4.0-litre V8 engine that makes 496bhp and 700Nm of torque, with an extra 20bhp and 200Nm available through the mild hybrid system.

Equipment on this model includes the latest-generation Mercedes-Benz infotainment system, rear seat entertainment features, a rear tablet, digital TV tuner, Burmester surround sound system, nappa leather upholstery and much more.

A higher-specification First Class trim is also offered, starting from £177,025 with the same engine as above, badged S 580 4Matic First Class. However, this trim is also offered with a V12 engine making 603bhp and 900Nm of torque. Despite its size, the Maybach S 680 4Matic First Class can go from 0-60mph in just 4.3 seconds.

Upgrades for the First Class trim include 21-inch alloy wheels, folding tables in the rear, nappa leather roof lining, rear-axle steering, champagne flutes, and a fridge with 10-litre capacity. This model is only available with the luxury individual rear seat enhacement.

Optional upgrades are available, such as Exclusive Two-Tone paint for £13,650 and a nappa leather package for £28,000.

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is available to order now with the first deliveries expected in early Autumn.

