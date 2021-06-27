Classic car show, book in advance visitors told

Classic cars will be lining up at Weston Park

Organisers of the event on July 11 say that in light of the uncertainty created by Covid-19, they have introduced two key changes to the process for visiting, booking and exhibiting at Classic Shows events across the region.

The day, put on by Classic Shows, will feature more than 500 vintage, classic, modern classic cars and motorcycles.

In addition, there will be a special theme of classic commercials and an exclusive selection of classic vans, HGVs, buses and other hard-to-find commercial vehicles from years gone by.

The prestigious Pride of Ownership, Club of the Show and Car of the Show awards will be awarded by judges on the day.

A spokesman for Classic Shows said that visitors must book in advance through classicshows.org.

"There is no requirement for exhibitors to book in advance of an event in order to benefit from a discounted exhibitor admission pass.