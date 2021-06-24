Electric Skoda Enyaq to be available to blue-light fleets

Skoda has announced that its new electric Enyaq iV SUV will soon be available for the emergency services to use.

The recently-launched Enyaq is Skoda’s first bespoke EV, and aims to continue the brand’s long-running partnership with blue-light crews.

The new Enyaq is set to be available to the emergency services in two forms – 60 and 80, which feature a 62kWh and 82KWh battery respectively. With the top 80 model delivering an electric range of up to 333 miles, it offers greater appeal to the emergency services due to the fact that its vehicles are often running around the clock. With optional 125kW rapid charging selected, it can also be charged to 80 per cent in under 40 minutes.



Skoda says that customers should also be encouraged by the model’s ‘relative simplicity of the Enyaq iV’s platform and powertrain’, while the reduction in moving parts on an EV is also said to allow for less maintenance time, and more operational time.

The Enyaq also features one of the largest boots of any electric car on sale today – measuring 585 litres with the rear seats up to 1,710 litres with them folded, which is likely to prove useful to the emergency services.

Like the rest of the Skoda range, the firm says that individual conversion requirements can be handled by its approved specialist converters. The model can also easily be fitted with 360-degree lighting and tull integration of the emergency services’ communication platform through the Enyaq’s existing 13-inch touchscreen system.