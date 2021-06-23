Ineos Grenadier to be used in landmine clearance operations

Ineos is supplying a fleet of bespoke Grenadier models to the Halo Trust to help support its mine clearance and weapons disposal operations in 25 post-war countries.

The joint British and American charity currently operates off-roaders in some of the most remote places on earth and over the next 12 months, more than 130 second-phase Grenadier prototypes will be deployed as part of the vehicle’s ongoing testing programme.

By doing so, Ineos and Halo will be able to see how the Grenadier copes with on and off-road surfaces and how easy it is to repair and maintain in the field.

The partnership aims to help development of Ineos’ first car

Dirk Heilmann, CEO of Ineos Automotive, said: “I hugely admire the Halo Trust’s mission and the dedication of the Halo team. It is a real privilege to work with them. With decades of experience of running a large number of vehicles in extreme conditions, we could think of no better organisation on Earth for helping us to develop Grenadier.

“All the knowledge and insight Halo is sharing with us is incredibly valuable to the engineering programme, and will ultimately help us create the toughest, most capable vehicle for all users.”

Ineos has been working with Halo since 2020 when it first joined the charity’s operation in Angola – somewhere it has worked for 27 years. Its endeavours were highlighted by Princess Diana’s visit in 1997.