Dacia’s new Duster brings sharper look and improved technology

MotorsPublished:

Popular low-cost SUV has been given a range of new features for 2021.

Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster

Dacia’s popular Duster has undergone an update, introducing a revised look as well as more interior technology.

First introduced in 2013, the Duster has become a byword for low-cost, value-for-money motoring. A second-generation model was introduced in 2018 and now, there’s a revised version.

The exterior changes are hardly revolutionary, but new Y-shaped headlights have been fitted alongside a chrome grille and a new rear spoiler. Buyers can choose from a range of new 16- and 17-inch alloy wheel designs too, while a new Desert Orange shade has been added to the Duster’s paint colour choices.

Dacia Duster
The interior boasts a new infotainment screen

The most noticeable changes, however, have occurred inside the Duster’s cabin. High-spec cars boast a new eight-inch infotainment system and it incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too. A reshaped centre console now offers up 1.1 litres of storage and in the back, there are USB chargers for the rear-seat passengers to use.

The Duster’s range of engine remains largely the same as before with petrol and diesels standing alongside a bi-fuel option that can use both petrol and LPG. Those people opting for a top-spec TCe 150 will now be able to choose a six-speed automatic gearbox too – the first time that an automatic model has been made available for the current Duster.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine-powered model can be accompanied by four-wheel-drive, too, alongside a range of off-road-orientated features on the touchscreen – displaying altitude, pitch angle and incline.

Available to order this summer, the new Duster will no doubt bring a slight increase on the previous car’s £11,995 starting price – though official prices are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

