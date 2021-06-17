Ford and Hermes to investigate the future of autonomous deliveries

Ford trials

Ford has partnered up with Hermes on a programme that looks to investigate how businesses in Europe can use autonomous vehicles to help their operations.

Utilising a customised Ford van, the research will be used to see how other road users interact with an ‘apparently driverless delivery van’.

The specially-adapted vehicle has been designed to look like a real self-driving vehicle – but a ‘human car seat’ that hides the driver to give the impression that no one is at the wheel.

A locker can be opened via a smartphone app

Richard Balch, director, Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility, Ford of Europe, said: “As we plan to bring autonomous vehicles to the roads, it is important that we focus not only on enabling the technology but on enabling our customers’ businesses.

“Clearly, there is no better way to identify how they may need to adapt than to experience those processes in real life.”

A commercial delivery driver’s role often extends beyond simply driving from one location to another. In a delivery or logistics situation, the driver might also have to sort and load other goods or hand packages over to recipients.

Lynsey Aston, head of product, innovation and onboarding at Hermes, said: “We’re excited to collaborate with Ford on this proof of concept trial, which is all about understanding the potential for autonomous vehicles and if they have a role in delivery in the longer-term future.

“We’re constantly innovating to incubate and then explore concepts like this, and we look forward to the initial findings, which will no doubt be useful on an industry-wide level.”