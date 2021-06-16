Suzuki introduces A2-friendly GSX-S950

GSX-S950

Suzuki has launched its GSX-S950 as an A2-friendly motorcycle that will act as a ‘stepping stone’ to more powerful bikes.

Thanks to its ability to be restricted to 35kW, the GSX-S950 will comply with A2 licence regulations. An A2 licence can be obtained at 19 years of age and is a good way of progressing towards a full bike licence. It requires riders to have completed their basic training – or held an A1 licence for two years – as well as ensuring that they have passed their theory test.

Special decals are applied to all models

Based on the GSX-S1000 and utilising the same inline-four cylinder engine, the GSX-S950 kicks out 94bhp in standard, non-restricted form. Though producing less peak power than the S1000 which kicks out 148bhp – the S950 still produces a healthy 92Nm of torque and uses the same slip and assist clutch for smoother, quicker downshifts and better upshifts.

It uses a full aluminium frame and superbike-derived swingarm and rear shock as well as 43mm KYB front forks. Additional changes include Tokico front brake calipers, Dunlop Roadsport 2 tyres and a 19-litre fuel tank.

There are LED lights at both the front and rear of the bike

There’s a three-mode traction control system too, alongside a low RPM assist feature and easy start function. The S950 also boasts the S1000’s ride-by-wire throttle, too.