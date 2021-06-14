Peugeot announces prices and specifications for e-Rifter

Peugeot e-Rifter

Peugeot’s new e-Rifter electric MPV has gone on sale priced from £30,375, inclusive of the plug-in car grant.

One of the latest models to join the French firm’s ever-growing series of electric cars, the e-Rifter arrives with a range of up to 172 miles thanks to a 50kWh battery. Available to order now, first deliveries of the e-Rifter are expected to commence this November.

It’s available in two different trim levels. Things kick off with the five-seater Allure Premium, moving to GT variant priced from £32,455.

The e-Rifter is one of the latest electric Peugeots to hit the market

Buyers also have the option of specifying a long-wheelbase, seven-seater version of the Allure Premium e-Rifter and this brings with it a slightly higher price of £32,375, again inclusive of the £2,5000 grant. All e-Rifter models are priced under £35,000 which ensures they qualify for the government’s plug-in car grant.

Julie David, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: “We’re delighted to open for order on our new Peugeot e-Rifter, the latest fully electrified model in our exciting electrification strategy. The e-Rifter provides drivers with comfortable space, a practical range and a host of technological aids to make driving easy in any environment. We hope that the Peugeot e-Rifter provides a practical solution for drivers wanting to make the transition over to electric.”

The e-Rifter has three driving modes; Eco, for the best possible electric range, Normal, for daily use and Power, which brings the most performance available. The e-Rifter will manage the 0-60mph sprint in 11 seconds before topping out at 83mph.

Regenerative braking is also included to help add to the battery charge level when slowing down.

The e-Rifter’s cabin features a large central screen

As standard, the e-Rifter comes fitted with a 7.4kW on-board charger, though a quicker 11kW three-phase charger is available as an option, which speeds up charging times. A full top-up via a conventional 7.4kW home wallbox will take seven and a half hours, or five hours when using the three-phase on-board charger.

Thanks to rapid charging capability, a 0-80 per cent charge could take as little as 30 minutes when connected to a 100kW charger.

Standard length versions measure 4.4m in length, while long versions come in at 4.75m. As well as a spacious and practical interior, the e-Rifter can tow up to 750kg while trailer stability technology can help to automatically reduce the van’s speed if it detects the trailer beginning to swerve.